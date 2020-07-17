May Reopenings Improve June Jobless Rate

The start of phased reopenings, in May, is reflected in jobless rate reductions in all counties, except one, in California, for June. In Nevada County, the rate dropped nearly a point-and-a-half, to 13-percent. Sheila Stock, with the Employment Development Department, says among the local sector improvements was building, although it hasn’t really been a coronavirus casualty…

But Stock says the much more volatile Leisure and Hospitality sector improved the most, regaining over half of jobs lost, or 800…

And Stock says the recent rollbacks of reopenings are not reflected in the current numbers, including the shutdown of indoor dining. The Retail Trade sector has re-gained 110 jobs, but had 13-hundred more jobs a year ago. A year ago, Nevada County’s rate was only three-point-four percent, with civilian unemployment at 16-hundred-20. It’s now five-thousand-350, currently. The county also has the 28th-lowest unemployment rate, when it used to normally range around 12th to 15th.