May Snowpack One Of Largest Ever

Flood risks are demonstrating the importance of continuing to closely monitor snowpack conditions. So the Department of Water Resources has conducted a fifth survey this season, the first time that’s happened in three years. The 2020 survey showed only an inch-and-a-half at the Phillips Station. But, as of May first, on Monday, it was 49 inches. Statewide, that’s 241-percent of average, compared to 237-percent for the April survey. Only May of 1983 was deeper, at 289-percent. Dave Rizzardo is with the hydrology section of the Department of Water Resources. He notes that the mostly below-average temperatures in April has kept the melt rate from being too rapid…

Rizzardo says that’s also good for reservoir storage, which is critical in keeping a healthy water supply this year…

As of Monday, the storage level was 118-percent of average at Orovile Dam, 115-percent at Lake Shasta, 109-percent at Englebright, and 107-percent at Bullards Bar. The only other April first snowpack measurements above 200-percent were in 1952, 1969, as well as 1983.