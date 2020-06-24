Mayor Comments Not Reason For Remote Meeting

Tonight’s Nevada City City Council meeting will be done remotely, but not because of the mayor’s mask controversy. Reinette Senum, in a Facebook post over the weekend, created a bit of a firestorm when she wrote that Governor Newsom’s mask mandate “was not a law”. On Monday, Council Member Duane Strawser said on KNCO that those comments could prevent tonight’s meeting from being open to the public…

Listen to Duane Strawser

Senum responded on KNCO Tuesday, saying that she never said she wouldn’t wear a mask…

Listen to Reinette Senum

Senum added that she wears a mask to get her hair cut, and for doctor’s appointments, and things like that, but thought wearing a mask while conducting a meeting would make it difficult to communicate. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30, and will be done remotely, and will be streamed live and televised on the local government channel.

–gf