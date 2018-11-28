Mayor Honors Long-time Grass Valley Family

A longtime Grass Valley Family was honored at the Tuesday evening City Council meeting. Mayor of Howard Levine presented the traditional Mayor’s Award to the Poston Family. Levine says Chauncey, Teresa, Dan and Elizabeth make Grass Valley a better place on many levels. Teresa Poston serves on the Historical Commision, Chauncy is a former city council member and current member of the Measure E committee. Their grown children, Dan and Elizabeth, now live in Grass Valley with their children.

Chauncey, speaking for the family, says they humbled by the honor of being recognized by Mayor Levine. He says his family is all about Grass Valley.

This was Levine’s last full meeting as Mayor. At the next council meeting, Lisa Swarhout will be sworn in as Mayor as Levine’s term ends. Jason Fouyer will step away from the council. Recently elected Hilary Hodge and re-elected council member Ben Aguilar will also be sworn along with returning council members Levine and Jan Arbuckle.