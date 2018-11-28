< Back to All News

Mayor Honors Long-time Grass Valley Family

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:35 AM PST

A longtime Grass Valley Family was honored at the Tuesday evening City Council meeting. Mayor of Howard Levine presented the traditional Mayor’s Award to the Poston Family. Levine says Chauncey, Teresa, Dan and Elizabeth make Grass Valley a better place on many levels. Teresa Poston serves on the Historical Commision, Chauncy is a former city council member and current member of the Measure E committee. Their grown children, Dan and Elizabeth, now live in Grass Valley with their children.

Listen to Howard Levine

Chauncey, speaking for the family, says they humbled by the honor of being recognized by Mayor Levine. He says his family is all about Grass Valley.

Listen to Chauncey Poston

This was Levine’s last full meeting as Mayor. At the next council meeting, Lisa Swarhout will be sworn in as Mayor as Levine’s term ends. Jason Fouyer will step away from the council.  Recently elected Hilary Hodge and re-elected council member Ben Aguilar will also be sworn along with returning council members Levine and Jan Arbuckle.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha