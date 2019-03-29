< Back to All News

Mayor Thinks Newsom Visit Could Bring Change

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Governor Newsom’s recent trip to Grass Valley was positive, and could pay dividends in the future. That’s the opinion of Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout. Newsom visited Grass Valley to address the California League of Cities’ annual meeting last month, and Swarthout got to meet him…

Listen to Lisa Swarthout 1

Newsom’s late father was from Dutch Flat, and the governor said he remembers coming into Grass Valley as a child, and it was like going into a big city for him. Swarthout says Newsom seemed surprised by some of the information he received…

Listen to Lisa Swarthout 2

Swarthout says rural areas are funded differently, and that Newsom seemed concerned about that. Swarthout also says a delegate from the city of Winters approached Newsom about a ‘rural summit’ involving several small cities. Newsom referred that delegate to a member of his staff, and a summit is reportedly being organized for later this year.

–gf

