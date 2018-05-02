< Back to All News

Mayors to Meet for National Prayer Breakfast

Posted: May. 2, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Leaders from Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee will be sitting down together. It’s the annual National Day of Prayer ‘Breakfast With the Mayors’ tomorrow at the Seventh Day Adventist Church…

Organizer Jim Henderson says this year’s issue is a timely one–avoiding a mass shooting event. Henderson will give the keynote speech, and there will be others…

The Grass Valley Police Chief and Nevada County School Safety Officer will make remarks. Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine and Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser will also give ‘State of the City’ speeches, and Vice Mayor David Tirman will do the same, representing Truckee.

