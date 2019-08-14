McAteer Sworn In As Planning Commisioner

Grass Valley’s newest planning commisioner comes with political experience. Former County Superintendent of Schools Terry McAteer was sworn in as Mayor Lisa Swarthout’s appointee to the planning commission tuesday evening. Prior to nominating McAteer, Swarthout acknowledged outgoing commissioner Yolanda Cookson.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Following the presentation to Cookson, Swarthout nominated, and the council approved McAteer as her replacement. McAteer thanked both Swarthout and the council.

Listen to Terry McAteer

McAteer had served as both Nevada County and Inyo County Superintendent of Schools at different times.