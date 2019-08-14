< Back to All News

McAteer Sworn In As Planning Commisioner

Posted: Aug. 14, 2019 12:03 AM PDT

Grass Valley’s newest planning commisioner comes with political experience. Former County Superintendent of Schools Terry McAteer was sworn in as Mayor Lisa Swarthout’s appointee to the planning commission tuesday evening. Prior to nominating McAteer, Swarthout acknowledged outgoing commissioner Yolanda Cookson.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Following the presentation to Cookson, Swarthout nominated, and the council approved McAteer as her replacement. McAteer thanked both Swarthout and the council.

Listen to Terry McAteer

McAteer had served as both Nevada County and Inyo County Superintendent of Schools at different times.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha