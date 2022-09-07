McCourtney Fire Destroys Home

While Tuesday afternoon’s McCourtney Fire was quickly contained it did end up destroying the home of origin. Higgins Fire Chief Jerry Good says it only ended up spreading to a small spot of vegetation. But, since there were a few homes on the same property, along with other area residents living in the wooded area, near McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane, he felt it was prudent to issue some evacuation orders and advisories….

click to listen to Chief Jerry Good

Good says the occupants of the fairly new, six-thousand-square-foot, ranch-style home did get out safely. He says the cause is not known at this time and it’s being investigated whether the garage was the origin of the blaze…

click to listen to Chief Jerry Good

Residents were able to return to their homes within a few hours after the fire began. And one firefighter was treated at the hospital for heat exhaustion.