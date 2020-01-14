< Back to All News

McFadden Disappointed With Budget Plan

Posted: Jan. 14, 2020 12:24 AM PST

Governor Newsom says his state budget plan includes the largest K-12 per-pupil spending in California history. But the superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District has concerns. Brett McFadden says he applauds more funding to allow schools to add key staffing, as well as for special education. But he says the governor fails to address the most important needs for smaller, rural districts like his, adding more categorical funding programs…

The governor’ plan also provides money for generators that could be used during natural disasters, as well Public Safety Power Shutoffs. But McFadden says it lacks specifics…

McFadden says the plan also does not help smaller districts, like his, reduce rising pension costs for employees.

