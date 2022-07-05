McFadden Has Fond Farewell Words

As the new superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District takes over, with the change of the month, his predecessor had some last words. Brett McFadden is heading back to Monterey, where he has a home, to be Deputy Superintendent of one of the school districts. And half of his four years was spent dealing with the pandemic’s requirements and ups and downs. But he says there were some positive adjustments…

McFadden also said the district had a much-higher-than-normal percentage of outstanding students…

McFadden’s successor is Dan Frisella, who had been the district’s Assistant Superintendent. Meanwhile, local public health officials are still keeping an eye on COVID case rates and hospitalizations, to determine what policies to implement for the 2022-2023 school year.