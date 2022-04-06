< Back to All News

McFadden Leaving Nevada Joint Union For Monterey

Posted: Apr. 5, 2022 5:26 PM PDT

After four years, the Nevada Joint Union High School District will need another superintendent. Brett McFadden has announced his resignation, effective June 30th. And he says he wasn’t really looking for another job…

McFadden will be the Deputy Superintendent there. He says when he became superintendent for Nevada Joint Union, his wife was expected to come with him. But she decided to stay, when she received a very good promotion in one of the school districts in Monterey County….

McFadden says he’s proud of what the district has been able to do accomplish under some of the most difficult circumstances. He says over the next couple of weeks, Nevada Joint Union’s Board of Trustees will initiate the development of a leadership transition plan.

