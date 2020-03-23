Meals On Wheels Deliveries Down to Once a Week

One of the hardest hit groups from the shelter-in-place restrictions are seniors, many of whom are sheltered in place all the time. Gold Country Community Services has had to restrict their ‘Meals on Wheels’ delivery, to once a week…

Executive Director Janeth Marroletti says 80 percent of her volunteers are over 65, so they can’t go out and make the deliveries. Those food recipients are getting a little extra, though, thanks to a new program. Marroletti says the Senior Grocery Bag Program, just put into place with a grant from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and working with the Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry, provides a supplement of food with an extra bag of groceries, including produce…

The grant is 25-thousand dollars for a year. But with the restricted deliveries now in place, Marroletti is worried about those seniors. She says sometimes, the Meals on Wheels deliveries are the only visits they get…

There are about 300 seniors on the Meals on Wheels program, with a waiting list for about a hundred more.

–gf