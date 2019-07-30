Meals on Wheels Director Says Senior Center Needed

Why doesn’t western Nevada County have a senior center? That’s a question the director of Gold Country Community Services has been asking since she took the job here just over a year ago, and is still asking…

Janeth Marroletti oversees the Meals on Wheels and other programs, but says there’s no one-stop place where seniors can go. Many seniors are home-bound, so Marroletti says getting them in to a center on occasions would greatly improve their quality of life…

Marroletti says her organization can guide government and other entities on what seniors would need, but it would take a larger effort to get a facility built. A senior center was located at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, but lost its lease in 2009. The Meals on Wheels program moved to an apartment complex on Old Tunnel Road.

