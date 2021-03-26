Meals On Wheels Expanding To North San Juan

Nevada County’s Meals on Wheels program is expanding to North San Juan, starting on April first. Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Janeth Marroletti, says it’s in collaboration with the local community center there and helps close another service gap for smaller, more rural areas…

Marroletti says they’re still doing outreach but estimates that at least 20 homes will be served. She says the pandemic has also meant a surge in volunteer drivers and that they even have a waiting list. Meanwhile, plans continue toward establishing the county’s very first Senior Center in Grass Valley, in the former Summer Thymes cafe building. Marroletti says while they’ve secured the funding for the building, they now need to raise money for equipment to help establish the services…

Marroletti says a coffee shop will eventually open inside the building, with all proceeds going toward those needs. The building is also currently being used as a coronavirus vaccination clinic. Marroletti says the Senior Center will also have a gallery displaying work of people 60 and older.