< Back to All News

Meals on Wheels to be Funded If Grant Is Approved

Posted: Nov. 28, 2017 7:07 AM PST

If a five-million dollar community development block grant comes through, the City of Grass Valley will be able to make massive improvements to Memorial Park, and also save the Meals on Wheels program for seniors. The City Council meets tonight, and is expected to approve an amendment to a grant application to specify that Gold Country Community Services gets 250-thousand dollars a year to run the program. Community Development Director Tom Last says they planned on funding the program, but didn’t include language to that effect in their original grant application…

Listen to Tom Last 1

The bulk of the grant-four and a half million dollars-would fund improvements to the park, including an indoor swimming pool, and all-weather soccer and lacrosse field, and funding for the local Y-M-C-A to run the facilities. The grant isn’t a done deal for the city, but Last says he likes Grass Valley’s chances…

Listen to Tom Last 2

The application is due on Friday. The winner is expected to be announced in March. The City Council meeting starts tonight at 7 at City Hall.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha