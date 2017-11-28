Meals on Wheels to be Funded If Grant Is Approved

If a five-million dollar community development block grant comes through, the City of Grass Valley will be able to make massive improvements to Memorial Park, and also save the Meals on Wheels program for seniors. The City Council meets tonight, and is expected to approve an amendment to a grant application to specify that Gold Country Community Services gets 250-thousand dollars a year to run the program. Community Development Director Tom Last says they planned on funding the program, but didn’t include language to that effect in their original grant application…

The bulk of the grant-four and a half million dollars-would fund improvements to the park, including an indoor swimming pool, and all-weather soccer and lacrosse field, and funding for the local Y-M-C-A to run the facilities. The grant isn’t a done deal for the city, but Last says he likes Grass Valley’s chances…

The application is due on Friday. The winner is expected to be announced in March. The City Council meeting starts tonight at 7 at City Hall.

