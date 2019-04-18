Measles Cases On Rise But None Here Yet

There are no reports of measles in Nevada County so far. But with recent cases confirmed in nearby Placer County, as well as Butte County, and some Bay Area counties, local health officials are urging precautions. Nevada County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says it’s just a plane ride away and keeps landing back in this country…

Cutler says you can protect yourself with proper immunizations. One dose of the vaccine is recommended for children 12 to 15 months old, with a second dose usually at four to six years old. Adults should get a shot if they’re planning to travel abroad, although people born before 1957 are generally immune. Cutler says it takes an intense effort to stop the illness…

Cutler says each infected person can expose dozens to hundreds of others. Despite improvements in recent years, Nevada County still has one of lowest vaccinations rates in California, with the highest rate of medical exemption requests at schools.