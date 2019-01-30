< Back to All News

Measles Outbreak Could Be Transmitted Locally

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 12:02 PM PST

If you are traveling in the near future, you should be aware that there is a measles outbreak in Washington state, and the disease is highly contagious. Nevada County Department of Public Health Director of Nursing Cindy Wilson says you could intermingle with people who don’t even know they have measles…

There are now 36 confirmed cases in the Vancouver, Washington area and one in King County, which includes Seattle. Rick Fowler is a nursing student, doing work in Nevada County. He says there’s a real easy way to avoid the measles, and that is, get vaccinated…

Nevada County has a relatively low vaccination rate, which Wilson says it’s similar to Clark County, Washington where the outbreak is heaviest. There are shots available though the Nevada County Public Health department.

