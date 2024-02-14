Measure B Expenditure Plan Formalized

With less than three weeks before the March Primary, the Grass Valley City Council has formalized an expenditure plan for Measure B. It’s a three-eighths-of-a-percent sales tax increase that needs majority approval. And should that happen, City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council, at its Tuesday night meeting, that the two-and-a-half million dollars in projected annual revenue would be split 50-50 between wildfire resiliency and vegetation management. 900-thousand dollars would be spent on bolstering fire department staffing…

Vegetation mitigation will include a-million dollars toward reducing fuels on 140 or more acres near the city. And 250-thousand dollars in grants would be provided for home and business owners to assist in those efforts. And there’d be a priority on low-income residents and people with other hardships. City Councilmember Hilary Hodge also requested some language clarity in the plan…

And 50-thousand dollars a year from Measure B would be allocated for long-term green waste solutions. A committee would be formed to monitor spending.