Measure B Spending Continues

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 12:02 AM PST

Two years since it was passed by voters, about a-third of the Measure B bond measure has been spent in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says the first 14-million of the 47-million dollar bond has been used mostly for long-needed infrastructure improvements, such as electrical and plumbing. He says the next projects, which are worked on in the summer, will focus more directly on the classroom, including modernizing equipment. That will also help the district expand career and technical education programs…

McFadden says projects will be done over at least the next three summers. And he says the high school education experience will be greatly enhanced…

Under Measure B, property owners pay 17-dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed valuation each year.

