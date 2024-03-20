< Back to All News

Measure B Still Leads In Latest Primary Update

Posted: Mar. 19, 2024 5:37 PM PDT

No changes from the latest March Primary vote update from the Nevada County Elections Department. There were no new vote totals for Grass Valley’s fire tax, Measure B, which needs majority approval. It still leads by 17 votes. A spokesperson for the Department says there are about 125 ballots left to count. And those are only ballots where voters need to correct signatures for verification, which means some may not be returned. And of those, only 13 would be the maximum number of ballots that could be returned for Measure B. Meanwhile, Robb Tucker has declared victory in the District Two Supervisor race, to replace Ed Scofield after the end of the year. There are two more updates left, on Friday and on Wednesday, the 26th. Full certification of results is scheduled for the 27th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha