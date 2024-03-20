Measure B Still Leads In Latest Primary Update

No changes from the latest March Primary vote update from the Nevada County Elections Department. There were no new vote totals for Grass Valley’s fire tax, Measure B, which needs majority approval. It still leads by 17 votes. A spokesperson for the Department says there are about 125 ballots left to count. And those are only ballots where voters need to correct signatures for verification, which means some may not be returned. And of those, only 13 would be the maximum number of ballots that could be returned for Measure B. Meanwhile, Robb Tucker has declared victory in the District Two Supervisor race, to replace Ed Scofield after the end of the year. There are two more updates left, on Friday and on Wednesday, the 26th. Full certification of results is scheduled for the 27th.