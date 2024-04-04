Measure C Benefits Being Assessed Nevada City

Just like Grass Valley, Nevada City is also getting ready to reap the benefits from the passage of its fire tax. Measure C will raise over 900-thousand dollars over the next five years, when it sunsets. But it could be extended beyond that. The city’s Outreach and Education Officer, Evan McClenithan, says the new revenue will allow more fuels reduction work on acreage and near residential properties, among other projects…

Other benefits will include expanding the defensible space inspection program, implementing curbside greenwaste collections, and finding more microgrants for residents. And Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson, who’s also a member of the fire safety committee, says they also recently received a 250-thousand dollar “neighbor-to-neighbor” state grant…

And in February, the City Council approved 70-thousand dollars in so-called “accelerator funding” that will allow some work to begin this year. Measure C, which raised the sales tax by a half-percent, needed two-thirds approval and got 69-percent support, as a special tax. Special tax measures restrict the use of the revenue for more specifically identified needs, as opposed to Grass Valley’s measure.