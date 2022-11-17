< Back to All News

Measure E Projects Touted By Grass Valley This Week

Posted: Nov. 17, 2022 12:10 AM PST

Grass Valley officials are touting more repaved roadways this week, mostly funded by Measure E, which was approved by voters in 2018. City Engineer Bjorn Jones says a portion of Idaho Maryland Road and Scandling Avenue was completed on Tuesday. And a similar project on Sierra College Drive, between East Main Street and the college roundabout, is expected to be done on Thursday…

Jones says that stretch of Sierra College Drive is one of the most heavily-travelled. In addition to students from the college, as well as Nevada Union High School, it’s also an emergency route for a fire district station…

That also means one-way controlled traffic, slowdowns, and backups throughout the day. Meanwhile, Jones says repaving of the roundabouts for both projects has been postponed to next spring, since it was to be done at night, to minimize disruptions to motorists, but it’s been too cold. Also being completed on Thursday is a stretch of Colfax Avenue, with funding coming from a separate pot of city money, as well as from Cal Trans. Measure E was a one-cent sales tax increase that replaced Measure N, which was passed in 2012. It also funds law enforcement and firefighter functions, including vehicles.

