Measure M Campaign Gearing Up Nevada City

Supporters of Measure M on the Nevada City ballot are gearing up for the home stretch. Rick Ewald, with the campaign, and who also ran for city council in March, stresses it’s not a new tax. It would allow the current half-cent sales tax to stay on the books, replacing Measure S, passed by voters in 2006, which was scheduled to sunset by the end of March in 2023. It’s meant about 550-thousand dollars a year in revenue. But Ewald says the city could now also raise matching funding…

Ewald says Measure M, which would have no sunset clause, could also have expanded uses…

It would also require two-thirds approval on November third. But the city received no argument against the measure and Ewald says he’s unaware of any organized opposition.