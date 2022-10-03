Measure V and W Presentations Tonight

It will already be the last November elections event for the League of Women Voters of Nevada County Monday night. League Co-President, Jan Bedayn, says the focus will be on two local ballot measures. It starts, at 5:30, at the Rood Center, with a half-hour factual review of Measure V, the county’s proposed half-cent sales tax increase….

Bedayn says the League was unable to find advocates supporting and opposing the measure who were interested in speaking. No questions will be taken from the audience. Measure V would raise funds for wildfire prevention, emergency services, and disaster readiness. Then, at 6:30, Bedayn says a moderator will facilitate a one-hour forum on Nevada City’s Measure W, the Historic Neighborhoods District initiative…

Questions from Nevada City residents can also be submitted in advance to League’s website. Audience member questions will also be accepted. Each presentation will also be streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink Channel 18, the Nevada County Media website, and the League’s Facebook page.