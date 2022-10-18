Measure V Benefits For Nevada City?

How much revenue from Measure V Nevada City would be receiving each year, should it pass on November 8th, should be known soon. City Manager Sean Grayson says Nevada County Supervisors are expected to consider a Memorandum of Understanding with the city at its next meeting on the 25th. Councilmember Lou Ceci, who is chair of the city’s Fire Safety Advisory Committee, says it has a lot of support from the committee, as well as a lot of other locals he’s talked to…

Ceci says the additional revenue from Measure V would help Nevada City fund more large-scale prevention projects. It could also help defray costs of a survey of the urban forestland…

The city also has a vegetation management ordinance in place, where all properties are inspected. Last month, Nevada County Supervisors approved an MOU with Grass Valley, which would provide 13-point-6 percent of projected Measure V revenue. About 900-thousand dollars would go directly to the town. The Fire Safety Advisory Committee’s next meeting is on Thursday.