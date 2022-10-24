< Back to All News

Measure V Causing Some Measure X Confusion

Posted: Oct. 24, 2022 12:42 PM PDT

It’s been routinely approved by voters in Penn Valley, every four years, since the 1970’s. But this time, fire department officials are worried about the passage of Measure X on the November eighth ballot. It asks if the district’s appropriation limit, under an article in the California Constitution, can be increased, to allow expenditure of the dollars already collected for fire protection and emergency medical services. But department Captain Clayton Thomas says unlike the countywide sales tax increase, Measure V, Measure X has always stated, in the ballot language, that it doesn’t increase taxes or impose a new tax…

Meanwhile, Thomas indicates that the Penn Valley Fire Protection District is still in dire need of more revenue. But voters overwhelmingly rejected a 216-dollar parcel tax increase in June of 2020…

The increase would have paid for six firefighter-paramedics. But it was also more than triple what property owners are paying now.

