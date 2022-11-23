Measure V Goes Down To Defeat

There are now only 989 votes left to count in Nevada County from the November eighth election. And with Measure V now trailing by 17-hundred-33 votes, it’s officially gone down to defeat. It would have raised the sales tax by a half-percent and generated an estimated 12-million dollars a year, mainly for wildfire preparedness and prevention. County Supervisor Dan Miller was the only member of the Board who opposed placing it on the ballot. He says it just wasn’t good timing, in light of the dramatic economic impacts of inflation this year…

click to listen to Dan Miller

A number of fire departments also told voters that they would get no revenue from the measure…

click to listen to Dan Miller

County officials said benefits from Measure V’s passage would have included funding of more vegetation removal, as well as improving evacuation routes. Also, enhanced emergency communications and better enforcement of illegal campfires. And prior to proposing it, in July, officials said a survey with around a-thousand respondents showed strong support. The next election update is Tuesday of next week.