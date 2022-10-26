< Back to All News

Measure V Revenue Approved For Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 26, 2022 12:49 AM PDT

Nevada City has now also learned, along with Grass Valley and Truckee, how much annual revenue it would get from Measure V, should it pass on November eighth. It would raise the countywide sales tax by a half-cent. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a Memorandum of Understanding that would have the county pay three-point-one percent of the 12-million dollars from Measure V to the town, or 372-thousand dollars. City Manager Sean Grayson told they Board, at its meeting on Tuesday, that they may be a small town but they’re a hub for critical infrastructure…

Grayson said they also intend to further expand fuels reduction with the money…

Grayson also mentioned driving evacuation drills. The Nevada City City Council will consider the MOU at its meeting Wednesday night. Grass Valley is getting 13-point-6 percent from Measure V, or about 900-thousand dollars. The county says cities could spend the money on programs and projects that fall into the categories of wildfire preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery.

