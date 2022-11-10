Measure W Likely Defeated In Nevada City

Supporters of Nevada City’s Historic District initiative, Measure W, which is going down to defeat, included City Councilmember Lou Ceci. The goal of the measure was to exempt the town from a new state law, known as SB9. It allows more lot splitting on residential properties, to increase the housing stock. Ceci says opponents’ claims that the measure would mean property owners would no longer be under the jurisdiction of the City Planning Commission were incorrect. He says expanding the number of homes with a historic designation would reduce home density…

Ceci also disputed a claim from opponents that Measure W would mean more complicated and expensive changes and repairs to their homes…

Ceci also says increasing the housing stock does not guarantee that there will be more affordable prices, which was the main inspiration for SB9.