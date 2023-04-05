Medi-Cal and Cal-Fresh Cutbacks Beginning

April also marks the first month that millions of Californians will start learning if they no longer qualify for Medi-Cal. For three years, terminations were halted, due to economic impacts from the pandemic. In Nevada County, there are around 25 to 27-thousand recipients. Social Services Director, Rachel Pena, says that’s a 20-percent increase. But she expects that number to drop a similar number over the next year, as traditional eligibility reviews resume…

Pena says the first cutoffs won’t actually take effect until June. Meanwhile, CalFresh emergency allotments are also ending. And that means recipients are going back to one income-qualified amount per month, between the first and tenth of the month, with no second allotments later in the month. Pena says the average reduction will be around 177-dollars…

Pena says there are currently six-thousand-81 households receiving CalFresh EBT cards.