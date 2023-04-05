< Back to All News

Medi-Cal and Cal-Fresh Cutbacks Beginning

Posted: Apr. 5, 2023 5:55 AM PDT

April also marks the first month that millions of Californians will start learning if they no longer qualify for Medi-Cal. For three years, terminations were halted, due to economic impacts from the pandemic. In Nevada County, there are around 25 to 27-thousand recipients. Social Services Director, Rachel Pena, says that’s a 20-percent increase. But she expects that number to drop a similar number over the next year, as traditional eligibility reviews resume…

click to listen to Rachel Pena

Pena says the first cutoffs won’t actually take effect until June. Meanwhile, CalFresh emergency allotments are also ending. And that means recipients are going back to one income-qualified amount per month, between the first and tenth of the month, with no second allotments later in the month. Pena says the average reduction will be around 177-dollars…

click to listen to Rachel Pena

Pena says there are currently six-thousand-81 households receiving CalFresh EBT cards.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha