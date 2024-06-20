Medi-Cal Enrollment Drops With Waiver Lifting

With pandemic-era protections expiring last year, that’s meant significant Medi-Cal enrollment drops. But it hasn’t been as dramatic as anticipated in Nevada County. The Director of Social Services, Rachel Pena, says they had over 13-thousand cases prior to when the pandemic was declared. And when annual eligibility reviews were waived during the COVID emergency, that spiked the rolls to over 17-thousand…

But cases have only dropped by around 500, according to Pena, or to around 16-thousand-500, which is likely a reflection of recent downward economic factors that allowed more people to be eligible. But she says the reasons most people have been dropped from the rolls are more procedural than income-related. That’s mainly due to recipients not receiving the paperwork or not filling it out and submitting it on time…

Pena says other primary reasons for people no longer being on the county’s Medi-Cal rolls are that they moved out of the area or they acquired other health care. Meanwhile, in 2022, California adopted a permanent policy of multi-year continuous coverage for children from birth to age five. That will allow them to remain enrolled without having to face administrative hurdles. But it’s not scheduled to go into effect until January.