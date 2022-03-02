Medi-Cal Rolls Expected To Rise This Summer

The Federal Government is expected to declare the end of the pandemic public health emergency, in July, barring another surge. And Nevada County’s Director of Social Services, Rachel Pena Roos, says that could mean removing more Medi-Cal recipients from the rolls…

However, Roos says she expects a net overall increase in recipients in the county, thanks to a separate change in income requirements that will also be taking effect…

Nevada County currently has 24-thousand-586 Medi-Cal recipients. Also, many families who may soon make too much to qualify for Medi-Cal could also be eligible for state-subsidized health plans, under Covered California.