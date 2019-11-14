Medical Cannibas Topic of Lecture Workshop

A chance to hear from a leading medical expert on the science behind the effective use of cannnabis as a treatment for major medical conditions is happening in Nevada City Thursday evening. Wade Laughter, owner of a Nevada City Compassionate Use Collective, says the lecture features a major onclogist Dr. Stacy D’ Andre. Laughter says D’ Andre is the Chair of Onclology for Sutter Health Hospital System for Sacramento and the Northern Sierra Region.

Dr. D’Andre is going to speak specifically about a local patient who is successfully battling one of the most deady forms of cancer- Pancreatic Cancer.

The patient has been responding well to cannabis treatments.

Dr. D’Andre is a well respected physician who will be presenting a version of tomorrow evening’s talk to the teaching physicians at the Mayo Clinic in February. Laughter is pleased she is willing to speak in Nevada City.

The presentation is at the Nevada Theater and begins at 5:00PM.