Medical Cause For Accident Killing Kyle Rutherford

Posted: Apr. 2, 2021 11:58 AM PDT

The cause of the solo vehicle accident that killed a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District engineer from Grass Valley last month has been confirmed. CHP Officer David Martinez says 38-year-old Kyle Rutherford had been driving westbound on I-80 in the Roseville area early in the morning on Saturday, March 20th…

Martinez says Rutherford was found unresponsive inside his vehicle, which was locked…

Rutherford was hired by Metro Fire six years ago and was promoted to fire engineer in 2018.

