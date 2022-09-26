Medical Community Comes Together, Hospital Good Self-Evaluation Results

As Summer turns to Fall, and COVID restrictions are lightening, the medical community was able to celebrate together for the first time in over tw0-and-a-half years. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says the Hospital Foundation was able to bring everyone together.

Coincidentally, the hospital itself also received some more good news in the results of a self-survey of staff. The results were recently tabulated, and the news was positive.

The hospital top executive says being able to share that news with the leadership team was a great way to start the season.

Dr. Neeley also acknowledges that regardless of the good feedback there were some suggestions as well.

The new leadership as well as veterans are excited about the direction the hospital is heading.