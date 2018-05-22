< Back to All News

Medical Condition Cause Of Fatal Accident

Posted: May. 22, 2018 5:52 PM PDT

Another Grass Valley accident victim to report. And in this case, a 58-year-old man died. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says the man, whose name was not available, was driving his pickup northbound on the Golden Center Freeway, near Idaho Maryland Road, Monday afternoon…

Tassone says the pickup struck an embankment where it temporarily came to a stop…

Tassone says the pickup then struck the center divider wall and stopped again, blocking the left lane. The man was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour after the crash.

