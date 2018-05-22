Medical Condition Cause Of Fatal Accident

Another Grass Valley accident victim to report. And in this case, a 58-year-old man died. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says the man, whose name was not available, was driving his pickup northbound on the Golden Center Freeway, near Idaho Maryland Road, Monday afternoon…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says the pickup struck an embankment where it temporarily came to a stop…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says the pickup then struck the center divider wall and stopped again, blocking the left lane. The man was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour after the crash.