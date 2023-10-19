< Back to All News

Medicare Enrollment Meetings Available

Posted: Oct. 19, 2023 12:26 AM PDT

For seniors, it’s also the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15th through December seventh each year. Generally, you’re eligible to first sign up, starting three months before you turn 65 and ending three months after you turn 65. And if it feels like a challenging process, the group Medicare Done Right is ready to help again. On KNCO’s On the Town, local expert Bill Anderson said it’s also important for people who are already recipients and are considering changes to their current plans…

For each 12-month period you delay enrollment in Medicare Part B, you’ll have to pay a 10-percent premium penalty, unless you have job-based insurance or are eligible for a Medicare Savings Program…

Anderson said most of the meetings are held at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. Check the Medicare Done Right website for a schedule. Meanwhile, Part B premiums are expected to increase 10 dollars a month, starting in January.

