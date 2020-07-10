Meet the Match for Mammography!

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is a leader in providing breast cancer awareness, diagnosis, and treatment for the women of Nevada County. And in order to continue to provide the highest quality diagnostic services, the Hospital Foundation is in the process of raising funds for a new mammogram machine. Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Parker says a member of the Foundation Board set up a donation challenge to help reach the goal of 150,000 dollars.

For every dollar raised during July, the Drew’s will match dollar for dollar up to 5,000 dollars.

Parker says the new machine is quite an upgrade to the unit they are retiring.

The new machine is also more comfortable for women as well having additional and more advanced diagnostic features.

The machine is being funded through a partnership with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the Hopital Foundation.

People interested in donating to the cause can contact the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hopsital Foundation or visit the website SupportSierraNevada.org