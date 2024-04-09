< Back to All News

Meet Your Match Job Fair GV Vets Hall

Posted: Apr. 9, 2024 12:09 PM PDT

What’s called a Meet Your Match Job Fair is happening at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall Thursday afternoon, April 11. Maryanne Connelley is a business services representative for the local office of the Alliance for Workforce Development, which is partnering with a number of local groups and organizations…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Connelley says there’s also a Transitional Job Fair going on downstairs, for 16 to 22-year-old’s. The Alliance looks to provide pathways for success…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

So bring your resume and dress for success. Other presenters of the event are the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada County Association of Realtors, the County Economic Resource Council, Sierra College, the Union, the County of Nevada, the Nevada Joint Union High School District Transition Partnership, and Nevada City Chamber. That’s Thursday, April 11, from one to 4pm at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha