It’s a chance to match job seekers with employers. The third annual Meet Your Match Job Fair is tomorrow in Grass Valley. Kristine Farrell is one of the organizers. She advises job seekers, just like any other job fair, come prepared and dress for success…

Co-Organizer Susan George says there are several local employers that are looking for qualified applicants…

It’s from 10am to 2pm at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

–gf