Meeting Conduct Policies Approved Nevada City

An 18-month policy designed, among other things, to shorten meeting lengths, has been reversed by the Nevada City City Council.The policy didn’t allow members of the public to request a consent item from the agenda to be pulled for discussion, unless it was made before a meeting. That is no longer required, after some residents just recently became aware of the policy, including Diana Gamzon…

The Council had a longer discussion about updating another code of conduct. It specifies, under a recently-passed state law, what’s considered disruptive behavior at meetings. After a warning, it allows the mayor or a councilmember to remove anyone whose actions appear to disturb proceedings to the point that a meeting can’t continue in an orderly fashion. No warning is required if someone engages in behavior that’s considered a threat of force, also including shouts and intimidation. Mayor Daniela Fernandez indicated it’s been an unfortunate sign of the times…

All the changes will be reflected in the City Council Standards and Procedure Manual.