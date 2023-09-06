Meeting On Critical Fire Resilience Project

An update regarding one of the more critical wildfire resilience projects in Western Nevada County is scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Yuba Watershed Institute is hosting it. Executive Director Chris Freidel says they’re collaborating with the Sierra Streams Insitute, Bear Yuba Land Trust, private landowners, and the Bureau of Land Management, which owns most of the 200 acres. The so-called Little Deer Creek Landscape Project is in the lower Banner Mountain area and near densely-populated areas in Grass Valley and Nevada City. The work will feature a variety of treatments…

Freidel says the area currently faces an escalated risk of high-severity wildfires and subsequent effects. That includes the loss of mature tree cover and soil destabilization. That also adversely impacts water quality. Freidel says the planning phase is near completion. But they still need to raise around 800-thousand dollars to implement the project….

The meeting runs from 7 to 9 tonight at the Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park.