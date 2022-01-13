< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Also Critical Of Newsom Budget Plan

Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 12:34 PM PST

Nevada County’s Republican Assembly representative has also weighed in on Governor Newsom’s state budget proposal. And Megan Dahle is echoing some of the sentiments of her husband, and the county’s Republican State Senator, Brian Dahle. She says the 45-billion dollar budget surplus is due a lot to overtaxing Californians. And she says the governor’s attempts to solve the state’s biggest problems, such as wildfire prevention and drought, need more strategic solutions…

Dahle says proposed benefits, such as foregoing the annual gas tax this summer, are false promises that will require taxpayers to contribute in other ways. She also blames Proposition 47 for the recent serial shoplifting activities. The measure, passed by voters in November of 2014, made more non-violent property crimes misdemeanors, allowing for more early releases of inmates, to reduce state prison overcrowding…

Dahle, is also now Vice-Chair of the Assembly Education Committee. And she says the state is once again seeing record per-pupil spending, while learning loss continues, in the wake of pandemic lockdowns, social isolation, and an inconsistency with keeping students in the classroom.

