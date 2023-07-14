Megan Dahle Applauds Advance Of Sex Traffic Bill

In an unexpected move, Democrats in the Assembly have reversed themselves and advanced a bill that would increase criminal penalties for child sex trafficking. That’s after previously striking down the bill in the Public Safety Committee. The legislation has already been passed unanimously by the State Senate. And Nevada County’s Republican Assemblymember, Megan Dahle, also points out that it had already been watered down there…

Dahle is also not happy that some lawmakers succeeded in getting the wording of the bill amended to lower the criminal classification of the original measure, or to a “serious” felony instead of a “violent” felony…

But rape and murder are among the crimes listed as “serious” felonies. And that also limits instances when someone accused of child sex trafficking can negotiate plea bargains. The measure now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Governor Newsom has already stated that he intends to sign it and intervened to get it moving again, after there was a public outcry.