Megan Dahle Decries Annual Gas Tax Increase

Despite more efforts from Republican lawmakers, California’s gas tax went up again, starting July first. The state continues to have one of the highest rates in the country, with the average gas price about a-dollar-and-a-quarter higher than the national average. This time, the California Republican congressional delegation sent a letter to Governor Newsom, calling on him to suspend it. But Nevada County’s GOP Assemblymember, Megan Dahle, says Democrats were, once again, convinced that there was no guarantee that would actually lower costs at the pump…

Meanwhile, a new law signed recently by Newsom, requires oil refiners to be more transparent with their pricing, including when they’re doing maintenance, which usually raises prices…

The law allows the California Energy Commission to punish oil companies if they’re found to be profiting too much. In 2017, the Legislature passed a law allowing the raising of gas taxes to improve the state’s roads, traffic safety, and public transit systems.