Megan Dahle Decries Assembly Session Delay

After six positive coronavirus tests were recently reported, the Assembly has announced it won’t resume its final session of the year until July 27th. The State Senate was scheduled to process as many as 500 Assembly bills by the scheduled end of the session on August 31st. Nevada County’s Assembly representative, Megan Dahle, says they should have been able to meet again much sooner…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

It’s the second time this year that the Legislative session has been suspended. Dahle says two of her bills are among the mountain of legislation, including one designed to help nurses…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

No word yet from the State Senate when it will return to work. Remote voting has been a contentious issue between both houses. While the Senate has considered it a viable option, the Assembly has concluded that it could be unconstitutional. But they have pushed for a constitutional amendment that would ask voters to allow remote and proxy voting in a state of emergency.