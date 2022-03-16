< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Decries Gas Tax Suspension Failure

Posted: Mar. 15, 2022 5:31 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Assembly representative is not surprised, but disappointed, about the party-line rejection of suspending the state’s 51-cent gas tax for six months. Megan Dahle says all Republicans voted for the proposal. But not a single Democrat said “yes”. She also agreed with her party colleagues that the Legislature shouldn’t wait until budget time in June to perhaps give motorists a tax rebate…

Dahle says she’s not hearing about any significant relief at the pump for the forseeable future…

But analysts are suggesting gas prices could fall as early as the middle of the year, as the United States’ oil supply and customers’ demand balance out. The tax is used for roads and infrastructure improvements and maintenance. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom proposed postponing a scheduled gas tax increase.

