Megan Dahle Decries State Inaction On Inflation

Nevada County’s Republican Assembly representative, who’s seeking re-election in November, is speaking out about California’s latest inflation numbers. At 8 and a half percent, Megan Dahle says it’s a 40-year high. And she says Democrats have shot down many sensible ideas her party has been proposing to reduce it. That includes suspension of the state’s 54-cent gas tax, although prices have taken a major drop in the last month…

Dahle says Californians are being forced to choose between gas in their tanks or food for their families, while Democrats drag their feet coming up with viable solutions. She says

Dahle won a special election to Assembly District One, in 2019, to fill her husband’s vacancy, when Brian Dahle was elected to the State Senate. She was elected to her first full two-year term in 2020. She’s facing Democrat Belle Sandwith this fall.