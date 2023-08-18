Megan Dahle Opposes LGBTQ Bills

Nevada County’s Assembly representative is firmly linked with her Republican colleagues in opposing four Democratic bills she says threaten parental authority. One measure would grant children 12 and older independent access to outpatient mental health services, just like they already have for medical services with private insurance. But Megan Dahle is not assured about a provision that would also require a mental health provider to discuss with the young person whether the involvement of a parent or guardian is safe or appropriate…

Dahle says another bill would discriminate against potential foster families, if their beliefs don’t align with allowing children to have gender-affirming surgeries and procedures. The measure’s author says it would ensure that LGBTQ foster youth are not placed in hostile homes…

Dahle also opposes a bill whose author says would require courts to strongly consider that affirming a child’s gender identity is in the best interest of the child, when one parent doesn’t consent to a minor’s legal name change. And she’s especially against legislation that would mandate a super-majority, instead of a simple-majority, before a school board could ban a book. She says it would allow the state to dictate what kind of material children can read.