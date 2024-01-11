< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Recovering From Stroke

Posted: Jan. 10, 2024 4:13 PM PST

Nevada County’s Assemblymember is recovering from recent stroke. In a statement, Megan Dahle says she was hospitalized shortly before Christmas. She says while waiting for a procedure to correct a heart issue, a blood clot developed, causing the stroke. She says thanks to the quick response of the amazing medical team, the stroke was detected and treated immediately. Dahle says over the past few weeks she’s’ made tremendous progress and she looks forward to returning to work in the Legislature as soon as possible.

